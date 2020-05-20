OneSmart: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — OneSmart International Education Group (ONE) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Shanghai-based after-school education service provider in China posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.52. A year ago, they were trading at $7.90.

