Academic Progress Rate Penalties

Twenty-three teams in 10 different Division I sports will face penalties as early as next season because of consistently poor Academic Progress Rate scores. Alabama A&M and Stephen F. Austin received the harshest punishments with three programs at each school facing postseason bans.
___
Postseason Bans
Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track & field and women’s soccer
Alabama State: men’s basketball
Coppin State: women’s track and field
Delaware State: men’s basketball
Grambling: men’s track and field
Howard: football
McNeese State: football
Prairie View A&M: football
Southern: men’s cross country, men’s track and field
Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football, men’s basketball
Level One Penalties
Alabama State: men’s basketball
Bethune-Cookman: men’s golf and men’s track and field
Chicago State: men’s basketball
Coppin State: men’s basketball
McNeese State: football
Prairie View A&M: football and women’s basketball
South Carolina State: women’s volleyball
Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football and men’s basketball
Level Two Penalties
Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track & field and women’s soccer
Coppin State: women’s track and field
Delaware State: men’s basketball
Grambling: men’s track and field
Howard: football
Southern, men’s cross country and men’s track and field
___
Source: NCAA