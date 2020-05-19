WARRINGTON, England (AP) — Australian rugby league great Greg Inglis came out of retirement to join Warrington Wolves in one of the most high-profile signings in the history of Europe’s Super League on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Inglis, who retired in April last year because of persistent injury problems, will play for the club from northwest England in the 2021 season.

“Having had 12 months out of the sport,” Warrington coach Steve Price said, “he has had time to refresh both mentally and physically, and he is focused on having a positive influence on Warrington Wolves.”

Famed for his handling skills and power, Inglis played 39 test matches for Australia and made 263 appearances in the NRL with the Melbourne Storm and then South Sydney Rabbitohs. He won the NRL grand final three times and was voted the world’s best player in 2009.

The Super League was suspended in March because of the coronavirus outbreak, and rugby league in England received a loan of 16 million pounds ($19.6 million) from the government to help it get through the crisis.

There has been no indication of when play will resume.

“This signing is a gift to every one of our fantastic members and partners who are currently experiencing difficult times,” Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said.

“We wanted to give everyone something to look forward to.”

Warrington is the reigning Challenge Cup holder but hasn’t won the Super League since it was founded in 1996.

“I’ve seen the success the team have had in the Challenge Cup and I want to help the team to deliver more glory,” Inglis said.

