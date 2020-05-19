  1. Home
Graduation ceremonies to resume in Taiwan's Keelung

Mayor believes ceremonies will form lifelong memories for students

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/19 20:43
Lin Yu-chang

Lin Yu-chang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said that graduation ceremonies and trips for schools in Keelung City will be allowed to go ahead as usual, as these activities will become very important memories for all graduating students.

As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to taper off in the country, Keelung still has seen a total of only seven confirmed cases as of Monday, with six of them having recovered and left hospital, Lin told a press conference on Tuesday, CNA reported. All 144 people who are currently quarantined at home have shown no symptoms of the disease, the mayor added.

Considering that graduation ceremonies and trips are important memories for graduating students, the mayor said that these activities will be allowed to take place, per CNA. The mayor encouraged schools to have full communication with parents and make plans based on the guidelines put forth by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

As for whether students' parents will be allowed to attend graduation ceremonies, the mayor said it would be up to the schools to decide. However, the mayor recommended they properly control the number of attendees for the purpose of epidemic prevention.
