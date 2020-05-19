  1. Home
Facebook founder warns EU against Chinese regulation model

Too many countries looking at China model: Mark Zuckerberg

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/19 16:35
File photo of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg warned the European Union (EU) Monday (May 18) that more countries were looking to follow the Chinese model of technology regulation where human rights count for less, French news agency AFP reported.

The American business leader made the remarks during a video debate with EU Commissioner Thierry Breton as the European body is preparing a Digital Service Act which could force tech giants such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon to split.

Several governments were looking at the Chinese model because it would give them more power, Zuckerberg warned, adding that it was a dangerous trend. He said he worried about the model spreading to other countries.

The social media tycoon pointed out that any legislation coming out of the EU will soon become a global standard, while Breton remarked that the tech companies also need to live up to their responsibilities, such as paying their fair share of taxes and acting against illegal content, according to the AFP report.
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook
European Union
technology giants
tech regulation

