TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Monday (May 18) showing the Chinese consulate in New Zealand spray-painted with vulgar language insulting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and praising Taiwan, on the same day the country was yet again excluded from the World Health Assembly (WHA) due to pressure from China.

On Monday, Taiwan shelved its bid to be included in the WHA as it became abundantly clear that China would not allow the country to participate, even as an observer. To add insult to injury, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom invited Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) to be the first guest speaker.

During his speech, Xi ironically claimed that throughout the crisis his country has acted with "openness, transparency, and responsibility." In reality, China suppressed Li Wenliang and other doctors early in the outbreak, denied human-to-human transmission for weeks, and allowed five million Wuhan residents to travel all over China and the world before finally locking the city down.

That same day, Chinese Twitter user 一剑飘尘06 posted an 80-second long video which shows the aftermath of a recent attack by vandals on the Chinese Consulate-General in Auckland, New Zealand. In the video, the man holding the camera speaks Mandarin with an accent typically heard in northern China.

The man says that he is standing in front of the Chinese Consulate-General on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He notes that there are two slogans that have been spray-painted on the exterior and speculates that local New Zealanders may have painted them out of frustration with the "evil CCP."

When looking at the slogan "TAIWAN NO.1," he acknowledges that Taiwan has, in fact, done a very good job at fighting off the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Next, when pauses in front of the words "F*** THE CCP," he says that the writing is "not that elegant, but it indeed expresses the voice of many people."

He then expresses confidence that during this "process more and more people will recognize the CCP's evil." The man then points out that there are at least six surveillance cameras on that side of the building alone, indicating that "their sense of crisis is relatively serious."

Above the video, the Twitter user identified the consulate and its location and then cursed the CCP. He then wrote that he felt that this form of expression was "worth encouraging" and to let the CCP become a "rat on the street."

The netizen wrote that when dealing with this kind of rogue regime, "harmony and reason only helps the tyrant victimize his subjects." He asserted that other countries should confront China militarily, while people should use all forms of insulting language to resist.

He closed by writing that the CCP is a virus, similar to COVID-19: "Once it spreads, the human race is done for!"

On May 5, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters brushed off Beijing and publicly backed Taiwan's membership in the WHO. Beijing on May 11 responded by berating Peters for his support for Taiwan.

In the face of China's heightened pressure on New Zealand over the matter, Peters said “We have got to stand up for ourselves," reported TVNZ. Peters pointed out that of all the countries that have been able to fight off the coronavirus, "Taiwan has been a standout society."