  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japanese envoy promises continual support for Taiwan's WHA participation

World now aware of Taiwan, in need of its help: Health Minister Chen Shih-chung

  187
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/19 15:59
Japanese representative to Taiwan Hiroyasu Izumi.

Japanese representative to Taiwan Hiroyasu Izumi. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the World Health Organization's (WHO) disappointing decision to bar Taiwan from participating in the World Health Assembly (WHA) for the fourth year in a row, Japanese representative to Taiwan Hiroyasu Izumi (泉裕泰) said Tuesday (May 19) that the Japanese government will continue to push for the island nation's inclusion.

As Taiwan was once again denied access to the WHA at a meeting that opened Monday (May 18), international leaders have voiced their discontent with the WHO's politically-driven decision. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also warned in a statement that the WHO's exclusion of Taiwan due to Chinese pressure has "further damaged" the organization's credibility.

In a post published on the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JPEA) Facebook Tuesday, Hiroyasu pointed out that Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato had advocated for Taiwan's recognition during the WHA meeting as well as urged participating nations to study its pandemic prevention measures. He said there was no reason for the WHO to deny Taiwan's membership and that Japan will not hold back its support for its East Asian neighbor.

At the end of the post, Hiroyasu added the hashtags "Leave No One Behind," "Taiwan Can Help," and "Taiwan Is Helping."

During a press interview, Taiwan Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also expressed his deep regrets about the WHO's refusal to acknowledge the island nation. However, he stressed that the government's efforts have been noticed by countries worldwide, including many who have realized Taiwan's importance to global health and infectious disease prevention, reported Liberty Times.
Japan-Taiwan relations
Japanese ambassador
Hiroyasu Izumi
WHA
WHO
CECC
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump bashes WHO for being 'China's puppet,' considers slashing funds
Trump bashes WHO for being 'China's puppet,' considers slashing funds
2020/05/19 10:42
WHO bows to calls from over 100 countries for independent virus probe
WHO bows to calls from over 100 countries for independent virus probe
2020/05/19 09:22
Taiwan to postpone WHO membership bid due to pandemic
Taiwan to postpone WHO membership bid due to pandemic
2020/05/19 07:02
China's Xi Jinping to give opening speech at WHA
China's Xi Jinping to give opening speech at WHA
2020/05/18 17:19
Domestic demand must be met before Taiwan exports masks: MOEA
Domestic demand must be met before Taiwan exports masks: MOEA
2020/05/18 15:47