  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan-based pop stars to join Asian-American benefit event

Vanness Wu, ØZI, Julia Wu, Jeremy Lin to appear on livestreamed show

  242
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/19 13:57
Taiwanese-American hiphop star ØZI 

Taiwanese-American hiphop star ØZI  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several of Taiwan’s most popular stars will join an Asian-American livestreamed event to promote the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and xenophobia, reports said Monday (May 18).

The eight-hour benefit will be broadcast in the U.S. on May 30, with funds raised going to the coronavirus relief efforts of United Way Worldwide, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The aim of the event is to “unite Asian artists and leaders from around the world for the fight against COVID-19 and the xenophobia affecting Asian communities,” the organizers said. Asian Americans have complained of increasing racism as they are blamed for the spread of the virus from China.

Taiwan-based talent scheduled to appear on the show includes singer Julia Wu (吳卓源), Golden Melody Award-winning rapper ØZI, and actor-singer Vanness Wu (吳建豪). Meanwhile, the list of special guests features former U.S. presidential contender Andrew Yang, Taiwanese-American basketball star Jeremy Lin (林書豪), and Korean-American “Fast and Furious” actor Sung Kang.
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
Asian Americans
Jeremy Lin
ØZI
Andrew Yang
Vanness Wu
Sung Kang
xenophobia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to postpone WHO membership bid due to pandemic
Taiwan to postpone WHO membership bid due to pandemic
2020/05/19 07:02
China admits to destroying early coronavirus samples to avoid leak
China admits to destroying early coronavirus samples to avoid leak
2020/05/18 16:24
Taiwan teams up with Stanford to design protocols for travel resumption
Taiwan teams up with Stanford to design protocols for travel resumption
2020/05/18 15:29
Taiwan goes 11 days without new coronavirus case
Taiwan goes 11 days without new coronavirus case
2020/05/18 14:29
Video shows woman assault MRT guard over mask rule
Video shows woman assault MRT guard over mask rule
2020/05/18 11:41