TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several of Taiwan’s most popular stars will join an Asian-American livestreamed event to promote the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and xenophobia, reports said Monday (May 18).

The eight-hour benefit will be broadcast in the U.S. on May 30, with funds raised going to the coronavirus relief efforts of United Way Worldwide, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The aim of the event is to “unite Asian artists and leaders from around the world for the fight against COVID-19 and the xenophobia affecting Asian communities,” the organizers said. Asian Americans have complained of increasing racism as they are blamed for the spread of the virus from China.

Taiwan-based talent scheduled to appear on the show includes singer Julia Wu (吳卓源), Golden Melody Award-winning rapper ØZI, and actor-singer Vanness Wu (吳建豪). Meanwhile, the list of special guests features former U.S. presidential contender Andrew Yang, Taiwanese-American basketball star Jeremy Lin (林書豪), and Korean-American “Fast and Furious” actor Sung Kang.