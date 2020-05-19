TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly criticized the World Health Organization for being “a puppet of China” with regard to its coronavirus (COVID-19) response, he once again took aim at the U.N. health agency, publishing a letter to WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and demanding action from the agency within one month.

"It is clear that the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world,” said Trump in a letter addressed to the WHO secretary-general. “The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China."

"If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization,” stated Trump. Having publicly condemned the health agency for being “China-centric,” Trump announced a suspension of U.S.'s annual contributions in mid-April, which came to approximately US$400 million in 2019.

The letter was published just hours after Trump again called out the WHO for being "a puppet of China” and a day after the World Health Assembly (WHA), the WHO’s decision-making body, convened virtually on Monday (May 18). Taiwan has been blocked from participating in the WHA as an observer for four consecutive years.

In the harshly-worded letter, Trump provided a list of missteps and failures that he considers the WHO and its chief to have committed since the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a review conducted by the US administration. Trump slammed the WHO for inaction after it had received warnings from Taiwanese health officials, medical reports, and Chinese doctors who had been treating infected patients.

The president also condemned Tedros for having “baselessly labeled as racist Taiwan’s well-founded complaints about your mishandling of this pandemic” while making no mention of Chinese authorities’ discriminatory quarantine measures against Africans living in China.

Trump also reiterated his criticism of the Ethiopian-born WHO head for bootlicking China. “Your political gamesmanship on this issue was deadly, as other governments, relying on your comments, delayed imposing life-saving restrictions on travel to and from China,” said Trump, referring to Tedros’ initial opposition to American travel restrictions on China.

To what extent Trump’s barrage against the health agency will matter in the long run remains an open question. While the U.S. has cut funding to the WHO, China's leader Xi Jinping, during his remarks made at the WHA opening ceremony, pledged an additional US$2 billion to the WHO’s global fight against the coronavirus over two years’ time, an amount comparable to the health agency’s annual budget.