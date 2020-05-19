This year's World Health Assembly will be held via video conference. This year's World Health Assembly will be held via video conference. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Health Assembly (WHA) decided on Monday (May 18) that it would postpone the discussion on Taiwan's participation as an observer state to the end of the year.

Keva Lorraine Bain, chairperson of this year’s assembly, said the Taiwan proposal will be considered by the general committee, which will then make a recommendation to the WHA general assembly on whether to include the issue on the agenda when the WHA convenes again later this year. Bain expressed that this decision was based on informal consultations among all concerned parties, CNA reported.

According to Bain, the proposal will be considered even if the resumed session is held virtually rather than having a traditional in-person meeting.

14 of Taiwan's diplomatic allies — who are also World Health Organization (WHO) member states — sent a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Abhanom Ghebreyesus formally requesting Taiwan’s participation in the WHA as an observer. The island nation previously participated as an observer from 2009 to 2016.

This year’s WHA meeting is the fourth year in a row that Taiwan has not been able to attend. Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected in 2017, China has opposed and vehemently blocked Taiwan’s inclusion in the annual global health conference.

The 73rd session of the WHA is a two-day meeting, normally held in Geneva, that will take place virtually this year due to the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.