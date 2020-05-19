Stranded migrant workers line up to board buses before taking a special train to their destination during extended lockdown to curb the spread of new ... Stranded migrant workers line up to board buses before taking a special train to their destination during extended lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus, in Bangalore, India, Monday, May 18, 2020. India has recorded its biggest single-day surge in new cases of coronavirus. The surge in infections comes a day after the federal government extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 but eased some restrictions to restore economic activity and gave states more control in deciding the nature of the lockdown. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

A mural is seen painted on the steps of a police station as stranded migrant workers wait to register for a special train to their native destination ... A mural is seen painted on the steps of a police station as stranded migrant workers wait to register for a special train to their native destination during extended lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus, in Bangalore, India, Monday, May 18, 2020. India has recorded its biggest single-day surge in new cases of coronavirus. The surge in infections comes a day after the federal government extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 but eased some restrictions to restore economic activity and gave states more control in deciding the nature of the lockdown. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Packages of beef imported from Australia are on sale at a supermarket in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2020. China has too much at stake to destroy its tra... Packages of beef imported from Australia are on sale at a supermarket in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2020. China has too much at stake to destroy its trading relationship with Australia entirely but is using sanctions to send a sharp warning to the South Pacific nation about its calls for a robust coronavirus inquiry, an expert says. China has suspended beef imports from four Australian slaughterhouses and is threatening to impose huge tariffs on barley after Australia called for independent inquiry into the origins of the virus. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Employees wearing protective masks and face shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus attend to customers as the Takashimaya department store... Employees wearing protective masks and face shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus attend to customers as the Takashimaya department store partially reopens in Tokyo, Monday, May 18, 2020. Japan's prime minister has announced the end of the state of emergency for most regions of the country, but restrictions are being kept in place in Tokyo and seven other high-risk areas, including Osaka, Kyoto and Hokkaido. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Customers are spayed with disinfectant as they arrive at the partially reopening of the Takashimaya Department Store during the coronavirus outbreak i... Customers are spayed with disinfectant as they arrive at the partially reopening of the Takashimaya Department Store during the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo Monday, May 18, 2020. Japan's prime minister has announced the end of the state of emergency for most regions of the country, but restrictions are being kept in place in Tokyo and seven other high-risk areas, including Osaka, Kyoto and Hokkaido. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus walk in downtown Beijing, Monday, May 18, 2020. The central govern... People wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus walk in downtown Beijing, Monday, May 18, 2020. The central government petition offices in Beijing, where people come from across China to register complaints, will remain closed for the time being as a virus control measure, state media reported Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Public security volunteers wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus watch masked residents walk out from a closed ... Public security volunteers wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus watch masked residents walk out from a closed road in Beijing, Monday, May 18, 2020. The central government petition offices in Beijing, where people come from across China to register complaints, will remain closed for the time being as a virus control measure, state media reported Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly via vide... In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly via video link in Beijing, Monday, May 18, 2020. China on Monday announced it will give $2 billion to the fight against the coronavirus. As nations carved out a new normal amid the pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the World Health Organization's annual meeting Monday that the funds would be paid out over two years to help respond to COVID-19, which has already killed hundreds of thousands and devastated national economies. (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)

A government official inspect isolation tents that will serve as a quarantine facility for people showing symptoms of the COVID-19 at an indoor stadiu... A government official inspect isolation tents that will serve as a quarantine facility for people showing symptoms of the COVID-19 at an indoor stadium prepared to become an emergency hospital amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

BANGKOK (AP) — Australia’s trade minister has described as “deeply disappointing” China’s decision to place tariffs of around 80% on Australian barley in a dispute that has been linked to Australian support for a coronavirus inquiry.

The tariffs that take effect Tuesday come a week after China banned beef imports from Australia’s four largest abattoirs over labeling issues.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham rejects China’s claim that barley is subsidized by the Australian government.

Birmingham also says Australia could appeal to the World Trade Organization to resolve both the beef and barley disputes.

Birmingham said he has tried without success to speak to his Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan for the past week.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says China is looking into trade issues between the sides “in accordance with related laws and World Trade Organization rules.”

Australian barley farmer Andrew Weidemann says the tariff barrier “stops the trade completely” with Australia’s biggest customer.

Weidemann estimates the tariffs will cost the Australian economy more than 500 million Australian dollars ($326 million).

He says China has been investigating Australian barley for 18 months, but Australia’s call for a coronavirus inquiry “didn’t help.”

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— SOUTH KOREA SCHOOLS TO REOPEN: South Korea has reported 13 fresh cases, a possible sign that a recent outbreak in the capital area is stabilizing, as officials prepare to reopen schools. Nine of the new cases were from Seoul and nearby regions, where dozens of infections have been linked to clubgoers who went out in early May as the country began relaxing social distancing measures. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip urged vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the virus and called for education officials to double check preventive measures with high-school seniors returning to school on Wednesday.

— XI ANNOUNCES FUNDING: China reported seven new coronavirus cases, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his country would provide $2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic fallout. Three of the new cases were listed as imported. Two were registered as local infections in Jilin province, and another local case was identified in Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is where the pandemic began late last year. Xi’s appearance via video link at the World Health Assembly came amid finger-pointing between the U.S. and China over the pandemic and WHO bowing to calls to launch an independent probe into how it managed the response to the coronavirus. China has repeatedly said now is not the time for such an investigation, especially one that could look into allegations that it for suppressed information and bungled its response to the initial outbreak.