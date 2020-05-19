Video shows Taipei cops arrest pandemic jerk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new video has surfaced showing the moment a woman who had attacked Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) security personnel was finally subdued and arrested by police.

On Friday evening (May 15), a 26-year-old woman surnamed Cheng (鄭) was asked by security staff at the Taipei City Hall metro station to leave because she was not wearing a mask, which is required of all MRT passengers. Instead of cooperating, a viral video shows her wrestling with a female security officer until a 33-year-old male security guard surnamed Liao (廖) steps in to rescue his colleague.

The pandemic jerk then proceeds to punch, scratch, and bite Liao for approximately two and a half minutes. At the end of the video, Liao loses his composure, wrestles Cheng to the ground, pins her arm, and shouts "Have you had enough?"

In a new video that has surfaced, a Taipei police officer tackles Cheng to the ground while another grapples with her until he achieves side control. The first officer then struggles mightily to twist Cheng's right arm behind her back to apply handcuffs.

As she continues to put up a fight, the policeman has to settle for slapping on the cuffs with her arms in front instead. The video ends with Cheng still lying on the ground as police prepare to take her into custody.

Cheng was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for charges of assault (傷害罪). She was later released after posting NT$30,000 (US$1,000) bail, reported ETtoday.

According to Taipei Metro, in accordance with Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) guidelines, all MRT passengers are required to wear a face mask upon entering a station. Those who refuse to comply with the regulation can be subject to fines ranging between NT$3,000 to NT$15,000.

Liao is a third-degree blackbelt in Taekwondo, stands 180 centimeters tall, weighs 85 kilograms, and is known by his colleagues as the Taipei Metro version of Holger Chen (陳之漢), reported Liberty Times. Liao said that he had tried not to retaliate against the woman as she assailed him and instead just focused on fending off her blows.

However, he found that his efforts to calm the woman down had failed and he said he was left with no choice but to take her down to restore order to the station and ensure the safety of passengers. Liao then went to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

Taipei Metro Chairman Lee Wen-chung (李文宗) praised Liao for his actions and gave him 30 free MRT tickets and a gift box of chicken stock. Lee said that the MRT will document Liao's injuries, compensate him for medical treatment, and press charges against Cheng.

Lee said that security guards are asked to prioritize the peaceful settlement of problems and seek non-violent means to calm irate passengers. However, in this case, a member of the cleaning staff saw that the woman was becoming increasingly violent and called the MRT police and Taipei city police to help Liao out.

Lee said that this time, "through cooperation among personnel and tacit understanding, the emergency situation was handled in a short period of time."