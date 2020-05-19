TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the same day the World Health Assembly (WHA) met virtually for the first time, U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organization (WHO) for being a "puppet of China" and confirmed that the U.S. is considering cutting its funding of the international health body.

During his opening speech at the 73rd session of the WHA on Monday (May 18), Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) praised WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for his contribution to helping stem the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Xi defended the Chinese government's actions during the pandemic, claiming that it has acted with "openness, transparency, and responsibility."

Despite a great deal of evidence that suggests otherwise, he said China has "turned the tide on the virus" and that it has provided relevant information to the global community since the start of the outbreak. He also encouraged international leaders to collaborate with the WHO to fight the pandemic, reported New Talk.

During a press interview at the White House on Monday, Trump took a swipe at the WHO, saying the organization is "China-centric." He criticized it for giving bad advice to the global community as well as failing to obtain necessary information from China, which has resulted in the loss of many lives.

Trump pointed out that the U.S. had provided the WHO with US$450 million annually, which he is now considering slashing because the U.S. has not been "treated right" during the outbreak. He added that the decision would be made very soon and that one proposal was for the U.S. to reduce its funding to US$40 million to match the amount China provides each year, reported Liberty Times.

As of Tuesday morning (May 19), the coronavirus pandemic has taken more than 318,000 lives, including 90,694 in the U.S. Meanwhile, 4.8 million individuals have been infected, with the U.S., Russia, and Brazil having reported the most cases.