In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III tries to call his daughter while living alone at their house at San Juan in Manila, Phi...
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III tries to call his daughter while living alone at their house at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III checks his emails while eating lunch sent by his brother who just celebrated his birthd...
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III checks his emails while eating lunch sent by his brother who just celebrated his birthday at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 11, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III reacts as he talks to his 2-year-old daughter via video call as he lives alone at thei...
In this May 11, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III reacts as he talks to his 2-year-old daughter via video call as he lives alone at their house at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 9, 2020, photo, vitamins and hypertensive medicine lay on the table of anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III as he lives alone at their house...
In this May 9, 2020, photo, vitamins and hypertensive medicine lay on the table of anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III as he lives alone at their house at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 7, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III donates plasma so his antibodies can be transferred to help a COVID-19 patient at the C...
In this May 7, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III donates plasma so his antibodies can be transferred to help a COVID-19 patient at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 and has now recovered. Like many health workers, Sotelo now lives alone while his family stays on the other side of town for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the hospital to take care of patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 7, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III squeezes a ball as he donates plasma so his antibodies can be transferred to help a COV...
In this May 7, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III squeezes a ball as he donates plasma so his antibodies can be transferred to help a COVID-19 patient at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 and has now recovered. Like many health workers, Sotelo now lives alone while his family stays on the other side of town for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the hospital to take care of patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 11, 2020 photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III wipes sweat from his head as he arrives from work at their house at San Juan in Manila,...
In this May 11, 2020 photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III wipes sweat from his head as he arrives from work at their house at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
*In this May 11, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III places a surgical mask before wearing his helmet outside the Ospital ng Sampaloc as h...
*In this May 11, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III places a surgical mask before wearing his helmet outside the Ospital ng Sampaloc as he prepares to go home in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 8, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III wears a protective suit as they conduct targeted mass testing among residents at Sampal...
In this May 8, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III wears a protective suit as they conduct targeted mass testing among residents at Sampaloc district in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 8, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III, second from right, talks to a fellow healthcare worker as they conduct targeted mass t...
In this May 8, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III, second from right, talks to a fellow healthcare worker as they conduct targeted mass testing among residents at Sampaloc district in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 11, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III rides his scooter past Ospital ng Sampaloc as he drives home after work at Sampaloc di...
In this May 11, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III rides his scooter past Ospital ng Sampaloc as he drives home after work at Sampaloc district in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III walks down the stairs as he lives alone at their house at San Juan in Manila, Philippin...
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III walks down the stairs as he lives alone at their house at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III eats lunch sent by his brother who just celebrated his birthday at San Juan in Manila, ...
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III eats lunch sent by his brother who just celebrated his birthday at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III arranges his clothes as he lives alone at their house at San Juan in Manila, Philippine...
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III arranges his clothes as he lives alone at their house at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 9, 2020, photo, unwashed dishes are seen on the sink inside the house of anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III as he lives alone at San Juan ...
In this May 9, 2020, photo, unwashed dishes are seen on the sink inside the house of anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III as he lives alone at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III plays a video game inside their bedroom as he takes a break from work and house chores ...
In this May 9, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III plays a video game inside their bedroom as he takes a break from work and house chores at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 9, 202, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III goes out to check his laundry as he lives alone at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sote...
In this May 9, 202, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III goes out to check his laundry as he lives alone at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In this May 9, 2020, photo, protective suits, hospital wear and jeans are left to dry after being washed by anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III at thei...
In this May 9, 2020, photo, protective suits, hospital wear and jeans are left to dry after being washed by anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III at their house in Manila's San Juan, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Uncertainties over the coronavirus remain, but there have been heartwarming anecdotes too, like the acts of courage and sacrifice of people helping deal with the unprecedented crisis at their life’s peril.
In the Philippines, 41-year-old anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III knew the risks but kept working in a hospital in a Manila coronavirus hotspot. He has to live apart from his family as an agonizing safeguard.
As he feared, he got infected. Although he didn’t show any of the dreadful symptoms, death was constantly on his mind and he struggled with isolation in an apartment. At one point while on quarantine, Sotelo recorded a farewell video for his daughter and wife.
“My greatest fear was not seeing nor being able to hold my daughter again,” he said.
After learning that he was free of the virus on April 20, Sotelo waited for days, then met his daughter in a tearful reunion. He donated plasma to help save a COVID-19 patient as an act of thanksgiving.
After the life-threatening experience, Sotelo had no qualms about courting danger again amid a lack of Philippine health personnel fighting infections. He donned layers of protective suits and a face mask to go back to work helping patients.