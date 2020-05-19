In this May 11, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III reacts as he talks to his 2-year-old daughter via video call as he lives alone at thei... In this May 11, 2020, photo, anesthesiologist Manuel Sotelo III reacts as he talks to his 2-year-old daughter via video call as he lives alone at their house at San Juan in Manila, Philippines. Sotelo was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease last month and is now cleared of the virus. Like many health workers, he now lives away from family for fear that he might bring home the virus as he goes back to the frontlines to take care of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)