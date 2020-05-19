Leverkusen beats Bremen 4-1 in Bundesliga

Overview during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen 04 in Bremen, Germany, Monday, May 18, 2020. The German ... Overview during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen 04 in Bremen, Germany, Monday, May 18, 2020. The German Bundesliga becomes the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Stuart Franklin, Pool)

Kai Havertz (not pictured) of Leverkusen scores his team's 2nd goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen 04 in Bremen, Germany, Monday, May 18, 2020.

Mitchell Weiser, center, of Leverkusen scores his team's 3rd goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen 04 in Bremen, Germany, Monday, May 18, 2020.

Leverkusen's players joke during the half-time break at the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen 04 in Bremen, Germany, Monday, May 18, 2020.

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen cruised past Werder Bremen 4-1 as the Bundesliga completed its first full round of games on Monday after resuming competition.

German soccer has so far avoided major pitfalls in three days of games following a two-month suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of Leverkusen's players clustered together after scoring in Werder's empty stadium, rather than opting for the league's recommended celebrations of minimal physical contact.

Both teams kept up their form from before the break, with Leverkusen staying six league games unbeaten and closing in on the Champions League places, while Werder remained stuck in the relegation zone.

Kai Havertz headed Leverkusen into the lead off a cross from Moussa Diaby, but Werder soon hit back when Theodor Gebre Selassie deflected a corner into the net. Werder's defense failed to mark Havertz for the first goal and did so again for the second as he headed in at a free kick.

Leverkusen made sure of the win in the second half as Mitchell Weiser headed in from another Diaby cross, and Kerem Demirbay chipped over the goalkeeper.

Leverkusen handed a start to January signing Florian Wirtz at just 17 years, 15 days, making him the club's youngest Bundesliga player. That broke a record previously belonging to Havertz.

