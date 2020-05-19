  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/05/19 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 105.70 Up .90
Jul 109.00 Up 1.00
Jul 106.75 108.10 105.00 107.75 Up .90
Sep 107.80 109.40 106.30 109.00 Up 1.00
Dec 110.00 111.20 108.20 110.85 Up 1.10
Mar 111.55 113.00 110.10 112.65 Up 1.10
May 111.80 113.85 111.15 113.65 Up 1.15
Jul 113.50 114.75 112.25 114.65 Up 1.15
Sep 115.30 115.80 113.30 115.65 Up 1.15
Dec 116.70 117.10 114.65 117.00 Up 1.15
Mar 116.30 118.40 116.30 118.35 Up 1.10
May 119.15 Up 1.15
Jul 119.90 Up 1.15
Sep 120.70 Up 1.15
Dec 121.60 121.60 120.75 121.55 Up 1.10
Mar 122.25 Up 1.15