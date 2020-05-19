New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|105.70
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|109.00
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|106.75
|108.10
|105.00
|107.75
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|107.80
|109.40
|106.30
|109.00
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|110.00
|111.20
|108.20
|110.85
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|111.55
|113.00
|110.10
|112.65
|Up
|1.10
|May
|111.80
|113.85
|111.15
|113.65
|Up
|1.15
|Jul
|113.50
|114.75
|112.25
|114.65
|Up
|1.15
|Sep
|115.30
|115.80
|113.30
|115.65
|Up
|1.15
|Dec
|116.70
|117.10
|114.65
|117.00
|Up
|1.15
|Mar
|116.30
|118.40
|116.30
|118.35
|Up
|1.10
|May
|119.15
|Up
|1.15
|Jul
|119.90
|Up
|1.15
|Sep
|120.70
|Up
|1.15
|Dec
|121.60
|121.60
|120.75
|121.55
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|122.25
|Up
|1.15