A week of images from the coronavirus pandemic

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/05/18 23:27
Elderly women dance as an armed forces band plays at the Complex Stella Maris shelter for the elderly in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 14, 202...

A child wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus reads a book in a bookstore in Beijing, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (A...

The coffin of the last COVID-19 victim sits at an underground parking garage that was turned into a morgue, at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelon...

A worker from the city's forensic department sprays disinfectant over the body of a woman who died on a street in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, May 14, 20...

Kady Heard performs a burlesque routine during a drive-thru theater performance at the Majestic Repertory Theatre, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Las Vega...

Physical trainer Ivan Nascimento, center, gives an outdoor workout class to neighbors from the roof of his home during a quarantine imposed by the sta...

Wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus, Mexican cowboy or "Charro" Leonardo Flores checks on a horse called El Gato con Botas or "Pu...

A girl rides a scooter by a prohibited playground in the schoolyard of the Saint-Tronc Castelroc primary school in Marseille, southern France, Thursda...

Pedro dos Santos, the leader of a community named Park of Indigenous Nations, poses for a photo, in Manaus, Brazil, May 10, 2020. Manaus' lack of the ...

Guests watch "Trolls World Tour," in the rain at the Four Brothers Drive In Theatre amid the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Amenia, N....

A man with a Spanish flag wrapped on his shoulders shouts slogans during a protest against the Spanish government amid the lockdown to prevent the spr...

In this photo taken Thursday, April 30, 2020, mourners gather for the burial of an elderly man believed to have died from the coronavirus in Mogadishu...

Sabatino Di Girolamo, center, mayor of Roseto degli Abruzzi, with his son Francesco, right, and his sister Marisa Di Felice, mourns his mother Annunzi...

A boy sleeps on a suitcase as a migrant family from another state trying to return to their home wait sfor transportation to a railway station on the ...

Pan-democratic legislator, Chu Hoi Dick center, scuffles with security guards during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, Mon...

Members of the White House Military Office clean a stair for Air Force One ahead of the arrival of President Donald Trump at Lehigh Valley Internation...

A migrant worker waits at a temporary shelter to register for free travel on a train, during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus on the ...

A patient with coronavirus uses an oxygen pillow inside the regional hospital in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, May 9, 2020. The hospital lacks a centralized ox...

Protesters demonstrate during a rally against Pennsylvania's coronavirus stay-at-home order at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, May 15, 2...

Burlesque performers danced for people watching from their cars in Las Vegas. Moviegoers took in a film from the trunk of their hatchback in a rural part of New York state.

Americans sought entertainment while abiding by restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Elsewhere, in the U.S. and Europe, more and more people emerged from lockdown. Spain, for instance, eased many rules over the past week.

But the changes did not come fast enough for many. In Pennsylvania, protesters demonstrated at the state Capitol against the stay-at-home order.

Roughly half of Spain’s 47 million people shifted to looser restrictions over the past week, beginning to socialize, shop in small stores and sit outdoors at restaurants. But the major cities of Madrid and Barcelona remained under lockdown.

Still, even those areas saw some signs of improvement. A funeral home in Barcelona closed a temporary morgue it had set up inside its parking garage to handle the overflow of corpses. The last coffin was removed and buried Sunday.