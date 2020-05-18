Elderly women dance as an armed forces band plays at the Complex Stella Maris shelter for the elderly in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 14, 202...
Elderly women dance as an armed forces band plays at the Complex Stella Maris shelter for the elderly in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A child wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus reads a book in a bookstore in Beijing, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (A...
A child wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus reads a book in a bookstore in Beijing, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
The coffin of the last COVID-19 victim sits at an underground parking garage that was turned into a morgue, at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelon...
The coffin of the last COVID-19 victim sits at an underground parking garage that was turned into a morgue, at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain, May 17, 2020. The funeral home closed a temporary morgue it had set up inside its parking garage to keep the victims of the Spanish city's coronavirus outbreak. The last coffin was removed and buried on Sunday. In 53 days of use, the temporary morgue has held more than 3,200 bodies. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A worker from the city's forensic department sprays disinfectant over the body of a woman who died on a street in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, May 14, 20...
A worker from the city's forensic department sprays disinfectant over the body of a woman who died on a street in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Forensic workers at the scene conducted a COVID-19 rapid test and said the woman tested negative. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Kady Heard performs a burlesque routine during a drive-thru theater performance at the Majestic Repertory Theatre, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Las Vega...
Kady Heard performs a burlesque routine during a drive-thru theater performance at the Majestic Repertory Theatre, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. The theater held interactive performances for people in their cars as they sold masks to raise money while closed during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Physical trainer Ivan Nascimento, center, gives an outdoor workout class to neighbors from the roof of his home during a quarantine imposed by the sta...
Physical trainer Ivan Nascimento, center, gives an outdoor workout class to neighbors from the roof of his home during a quarantine imposed by the state government to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Brasilandia neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus, Mexican cowboy or "Charro" Leonardo Flores checks on a horse called El Gato con Botas or "Pu...
Wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus, Mexican cowboy or "Charro" Leonardo Flores checks on a horse called El Gato con Botas or "Puss in Boots" in the stables of the Iztapalapa Charro riding arena in Mexico City, Monday, May 11, 2020. Flores comes to the arena every day to feed and exercise the horses, regardless of the ongoing pandemic lockdown. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A girl rides a scooter by a prohibited playground in the schoolyard of the Saint-Tronc Castelroc primary school in Marseille, southern France, Thursda...
A girl rides a scooter by a prohibited playground in the schoolyard of the Saint-Tronc Castelroc primary school in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, May 14, 2020. The school can only operate three classroom since the others could not be disinfected. The government has allowed parents to keep children at home amid fears prompted by the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Pedro dos Santos, the leader of a community named Park of Indigenous Nations, poses for a photo, in Manaus, Brazil, May 10, 2020. Manaus' lack of the ...
Pedro dos Santos, the leader of a community named Park of Indigenous Nations, poses for a photo, in Manaus, Brazil, May 10, 2020. Manaus' lack of the new coronavirus treatment prompted Pedro dos Santos to drink tea made of chicory root, garlic and lime to combat a high fever that lasted 10 days. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Guests watch "Trolls World Tour," in the rain at the Four Brothers Drive In Theatre amid the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Amenia, N....
Guests watch "Trolls World Tour," in the rain at the Four Brothers Drive In Theatre amid the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Amenia, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A man with a Spanish flag wrapped on his shoulders shouts slogans during a protest against the Spanish government amid the lockdown to prevent the spr...
A man with a Spanish flag wrapped on his shoulders shouts slogans during a protest against the Spanish government amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are stepping into a softer version of the country's coronavirus strict confinement and are beginning to socialize, today on second day, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating. The hard-hit region around the Spanish capital, Madrid, and Barcelona, in the northeastern Catalonia region, are among those territories that remain under stricter measures. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
In this photo taken Thursday, April 30, 2020, mourners gather for the burial of an elderly man believed to have died from the coronavirus in Mogadishu...
In this photo taken Thursday, April 30, 2020, mourners gather for the burial of an elderly man believed to have died from the coronavirus in Mogadishu, Somalia. Years of conflict, instability and poverty have left Somalia ill-equipped to handle a health crisis like the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo)
Sabatino Di Girolamo, center, mayor of Roseto degli Abruzzi, with his son Francesco, right, and his sister Marisa Di Felice, mourns his mother Annunzi...
Sabatino Di Girolamo, center, mayor of Roseto degli Abruzzi, with his son Francesco, right, and his sister Marisa Di Felice, mourns his mother Annunziata, laid in state in the morgue of the Giuseppe Mazzini Hospital in Teramo, central Italy, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Under new regulations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic only three people wearing face masks could be allowed inside the morgue to respect the distancing requirements. With no comfort from relatives and friends, they wept alone in an unreal solitude. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
A boy sleeps on a suitcase as a migrant family from another state trying to return to their home wait sfor transportation to a railway station on the ...
A boy sleeps on a suitcase as a migrant family from another state trying to return to their home wait sfor transportation to a railway station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, May 18, 2020. India has recorded its biggest single-day surge in new cases of coronavirus. The surge in infections comes a day after the federal government extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 but eased some restrictions to restore economic activity and gave states more control in deciding the nature of the lockdown. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Pan-democratic legislator, Chu Hoi Dick center, scuffles with security guards during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, Mon...
Pan-democratic legislator, Chu Hoi Dick center, scuffles with security guards during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, Monday, May 18, 2020. Scuffles broke out in Hong Kong's legislature for a second time this month, with security guards ejecting several pro-democracy lawmakers as the city's pro-democracy and pro-Beijing camps continue to wrestle for control over a key committee that scrutinizes bills. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Members of the White House Military Office clean a stair for Air Force One ahead of the arrival of President Donald Trump at Lehigh Valley Internation...
Members of the White House Military Office clean a stair for Air Force One ahead of the arrival of President Donald Trump at Lehigh Valley International Airport, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A migrant worker waits at a temporary shelter to register for free travel on a train, during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus on the ...
A migrant worker waits at a temporary shelter to register for free travel on a train, during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Tens of thousands of migrant laborers have been returning from big cities to their villages after losing jobs because of a countrywide lockdown imposed in late March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A patient with coronavirus uses an oxygen pillow inside the regional hospital in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, May 9, 2020. The hospital lacks a centralized ox...
A patient with coronavirus uses an oxygen pillow inside the regional hospital in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, May 9, 2020. The hospital lacks a centralized oxygen supply and has to rely mostly on refillable oxygen masks, reflecting a pitiful state of Ukraine's underfunded health care system that was quickly overwhelmed by the coronavirus even with a relatively low number of infections. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Protesters demonstrate during a rally against Pennsylvania's coronavirus stay-at-home order at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, May 15, 2...
Protesters demonstrate during a rally against Pennsylvania's coronavirus stay-at-home order at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Burlesque performers danced for people watching from their cars in Las Vegas. Moviegoers took in a film from the trunk of their hatchback in a rural part of New York state.
Americans sought entertainment while abiding by restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Elsewhere, in the U.S. and Europe, more and more people emerged from lockdown. Spain, for instance, eased many rules over the past week.
But the changes did not come fast enough for many. In Pennsylvania, protesters demonstrated at the state Capitol against the stay-at-home order.
Roughly half of Spain’s 47 million people shifted to looser restrictions over the past week, beginning to socialize, shop in small stores and sit outdoors at restaurants. But the major cities of Madrid and Barcelona remained under lockdown.
Still, even those areas saw some signs of improvement. A funeral home in Barcelona closed a temporary morgue it had set up inside its parking garage to handle the overflow of corpses. The last coffin was removed and buried Sunday.