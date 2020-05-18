TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Groups of 10 or fewer people can now register on-site to visit Back Cihu — a historic lake where former Taiwanese leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) often spent time with his wife.

On days when the park is open, people wishing to visit Back Cihu can sign up at the Cihu Guided Service Station from 8 a.m., according to a press release published on Taoyuan Travel Monday (May 18).

Visitors must register with a valid ID and phone number. After registration, they will be allowed to enter Back Cihu in assigned groups.

Masks are required on the shuttle buses to the park.

Back Cihu is a small, peaceful lake in Taoyuan City. During the period of martial law in Taiwan, Chiang would frequent the lake, which he said reminded him of his home region of Zhejiang Province, with Madame Chiang.

Once arrived, tourists will start off on a 2-kilometer stroll over a hill. In addition to the calming scenery, the late leader's offices and bunkers can still be observed.



(Taoyuan City Government photo)