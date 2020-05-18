  1. Home
Taiwan's Taoyuan Airport 2nd best in world for immigration service: Skytrax

Taoyuan also noteworthy with regard to baggage, security, staff, accessibility

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/18 18:18
Taoyuan International Airport (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport was voted in the 2019/2020 World Airport Survey as having the world's second best airport immigration service, coming in narrowly behind Hong Kong International Airport.

In the best airport category, Taoyuan ranks 18th in the world, which is down from 13th last year. However, among those airports with 40 to 50 million passengers a year, Taoyuan Airport is ranked as the third best in the world, only behind Munich Airport and Narita International Airport, according to UK-based consultancy Skytrax.

In addition, Taoyuan Airport has been recognized in many other areas: 10th in airport security processing, 8th in baggage delivery, 9th with regard to airport staff, and 8th in accessible facilities.
Taoyuan International Airport
Skytrax
immigration service
Taiwan Taoyuan

