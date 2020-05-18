  1. Home
Taiwan’s new Presidential Office officials announced

Former president of legislature, minister, Cabinet spokesperson to work for Tsai after May 20

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/18 17:45
Su (top left), Koo (bottom left), Yotaka (top right), Chiu (bottom right) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese Presidential Office announced the new arrangement for after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) begins her second and final four-year term on May 20.

The former president of the legislature, Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), will take over the post of secretary-­general to the president, and the Financial Supervisory Commission head Wellington Koo (顧立雄), will replace David Lee (李大維) to become secretary-general of the National Security Council after Lee was appointed chairman of the New Straits Exchange Foundation.

Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) will remain as the head of the National Security Bureau, and Kolas Yotaka will be transferred from the Cabinet to the Presidential Office while still working as a spokesperson.

List of Presidential Office officials

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)
Vice President William Lai (賴清德)
◆Secretary-General to the President Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全)
◆Secretary-General of the National Security Council Wellington Koo (顧立雄)
Spokesperson Kolas Yotaka
◆Director-General of National Security Bureau Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正)
◆Straits Exchange Foundation Chairman David Lee (李大維)

Tsai Ing wen
Presidential Office

