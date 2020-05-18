  1. Home
Taiwan goes 11 days without new coronavirus case

Taiwan marks 36 days without new local Wuhan coronavirus infection

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/18 14:29
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 18) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the 11th straight day without an imported case and 36 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Monday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 440.

The CECC announced that they received 189 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Sunday (May 17). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 69,395 COVID-19 tests, with 68,353 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 36 days. Out of 440 total confirmed cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 398 have been released from hospital isolation.
