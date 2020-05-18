  1. Home
  2. Politics

Kaohsiung mayor may visit Dongsha Islands to assert Taiwan’s sovereignty

China reportedly planning military drill simulating takeover of islands in South China Sea

  2000
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/18 12:28
Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu

Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) may visit Taiwan’s outlying islands in the South China Sea to assert territorial authority following reports that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is planning a military exercise in August in which it will stage an assault of the islands.

Located 444 kilometers from Kaohsiung City, the Dongsha, or Pratas, Islands, consist of one island, two coral reefs, and two banks. The islands are administered by Kaohsiung's Cijin District, and Coast Guard personnel are stationed there.

UDN reported that Han plans to pay a visit to the Dongsha Islands to assert Taiwan’s sovereignty, which comes on the heels of a Kyodo News story on May 12 that said the PLA’s Southern Theater Command will be conducting a simulated invasion of the islands involving large-scale maneuvers. Such trips need approval from the Coast Guard Administration, and the Kaohsiung City Government is seeking assistance from the central government, wrote CTWANT.

Former Kaohsiung Mayor Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) made a visit to the Dongsha Islands in May of 1999 for the same purpose, when he hung an address plate on the island’s fishing service station. Chen Chu (陳菊), his successor, never visited the islands during her 12-year stint.
Dongsha Islands
Pratas Islands
sovereignty

RELATED ARTICLES

China warns it could turn military exercises into invasion of Dongsha, Penghu, and Taiwan
China warns it could turn military exercises into invasion of Dongsha, Penghu, and Taiwan
2020/05/15 18:42
US Navy reveals another warship sailed through Taiwan Strait
US Navy reveals another warship sailed through Taiwan Strait
2020/05/14 10:54
Coast Guard to hold live-fire exercises near Taiwan's Pratas islands
Coast Guard to hold live-fire exercises near Taiwan's Pratas islands
2020/05/13 16:08
Chinese military to conduct exercise staging takeover of Taiwan’s Pratas islands
Chinese military to conduct exercise staging takeover of Taiwan’s Pratas islands
2020/05/12 16:48
Petition urging ISO to cease naming Taiwan as 'Province of China' picks up speed
Petition urging ISO to cease naming Taiwan as 'Province of China' picks up speed
2020/04/17 16:00