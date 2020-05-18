Taiwan presidential concert will go online on May 20 (GACC photo) Taiwan presidential concert will go online on May 20 (GACC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The presidential inauguration concert, organized by the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), will be broadcast online this year due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Performances will be streamed live starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday (May 20), and will include acts from Golden Melody Award winner Leo Wang, rock band Amazing Show (美秀集團), and Enno Cheng (鄭宜農).

GACC said musicians will be performing in a clockwise circle around Taiwan, starting at the Grand Hotel Taipei (台北圓山大飯店), then over to Taitung, Kaohsiung, Taichung and then back to the Presidential Office Building in Taipei. Connecting all the performance locations forms a "zero," in reference to the recent string of zero new cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the GACC.

In addition, popular destinations in Taipei will also light up on May 20 to celebrate the occasion.

The concert will be broadcast live over YouTube, Chunghwa Telecom's MOD, Chunghwa Telecom's Hami Video, Yahoo TV, LINE TODAY and MTV.



Popular tourist destinations in Taipei will light up on May 20. (GACC photo)