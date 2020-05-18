  1. Home
  2. World

CWB issues heavy rain warning as plum rain front approaches

  1484
By  Central News Agency
2020/05/18 12:45
Monsoon rain front expected to affect Taiwan through Sunday. (CWB photo)

Monsoon rain front expected to affect Taiwan through Sunday. (CWB photo)

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain advisory Monday (May 18) for 10 cities and counties in regions north of Yunlin County, as a monsoon rain front approached Taiwan.

Heavy downpours, gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected in Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung and Hsinchu cities and Miaoli, Changhua, Yulin and Hsinchu counties, the CWB said.

The heavy rain alert means accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters or more over a 24-hour period or 40 millimeters within an hour, according to the CWB.

With the arrival of the plum rain weather front, occasional showers are likely in other parts of the country through Tuesday, the CWB said.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will remain warm on Monday, with highs of 24-31 degrees Celsius across the country, the CWB said.

Under the impact of the front and strengthening southwestern winds, the weather is likely to be unstable for the rest of the week, particularly in areas near the Central Mountain Range, with temperatures expected to drop to 21-27 degrees Thursday (May 21) to Sunday (May 24), according to the CWB.

It also warned of low visibility in the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands Monday due to foggy conditions and advised travelers stay alert to disruptions of transportation schedules.

Meanwhile, the air quality in most parts of Taiwan was fair ormoderate on Monday, according to the Environmental Protection Administration.

CWB
weather forecast
rain forecast
southwestern winds
Rain advisory

RELATED ARTICLES

Sea warning for Typhoon Vongfong lifted, heavy rains expected from Tuesday
Sea warning for Typhoon Vongfong lifted, heavy rains expected from Tuesday
2020/05/17 15:13
Weather front forecast to bring rain to Taiwan starting Sunday
Weather front forecast to bring rain to Taiwan starting Sunday
2020/05/10 15:05
Mercury to hit 35 degrees in N. Taiwan
Mercury to hit 35 degrees in N. Taiwan
2020/05/04 11:55
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
2020/05/03 11:50
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles E. Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles E. Taiwan
2020/04/27 20:08