TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over the weekend, video surfaced of a female Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) passenger in Taipei exhibiting reprehensible behavior toward a security guard after she became enraged over the transportation system's mask policy.

Although Taiwan had by Friday (May 15) gone 33 days without a new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and eight days without an imported infection, the Taipei Metro was still strictly enforcing the rule requiring passengers to wear face masks at all times. That evening at 7 p.m. in the Taipei City Hall metro station, a 26-year-old woman, surnamed Cheng (鄭), who was asked to leave because she was not wearing a mask assaulted security personnel, including an attack on a male security guard that lasted for nearly three minutes.

In a video posted on Facebook and YouTube, a woman wearing glasses is seen being pinned to the ground by a female MRT security employee after apparently refusing to wear a mask and assaulting a staff member. The guard can be seen admonishing Cheng for her behavior.

However, Cheng starts to wrestle with the other woman, and as she pulls her down, a large, male security guard steps in and pulls Cheng up. Once on her feet, Cheng begins to viciously punch him in the face.

The male guard shows remarkable patience as he tries to fend off Cheng and calm her down. Despite his best efforts, Cheng continues to punch him.

The man eventually pins Cheng to the ground and asks her to calm down. Cheng then bites the man's hand and he releases his grip.

Once back on her feet, Cheng taunts and challenges the man to fight her without his bulletproof vest. The security officer takes off his vest in apparent preparation to fight her.

However, the man continues to use restraint as he tries to reason with Cheng. Emboldened, she becomes even more aggressive and proceeds to rain down punches on the hapless security guard for nearly two more minutes.

Finally, the security guard loses his composure, wrestles Cheng to the ground, pins her arm, and shouts "Have you had enough?" The video was quickly shared on the Taiwanese online message board PTT, where netizens expressed their sympathy and admiration for the security guard.

Cheng was arrested by Taipei Police and was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for charges of assault (傷害罪). She was later released after posting NT$30,000 (US$1,000) bail, reported ETtoday.

According to Taipei Metro, in accordance with Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) guidelines, all MRT passengers are required to wear a face mask upon entering a station. Those who refuse to comply with the regulation can be subject to fines ranging between NT$3,000 to NT$15,000.