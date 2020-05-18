  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan announces new Straits Exchange Foundation chairman

David Lee's appointment as new Straits Exchange Foundation chairman will be reviewed in June

  1020
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/18 10:18
David Lee appointed as new chairman of Straits Exchange Foundation. 

David Lee appointed as new chairman of Straits Exchange Foundation.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the cabinet reshuffle ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) inauguration Wednesday (May 20), long-serving diplomat David Lee (李大維) has been appointed as the new Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) chairman while Wellington Koo (顧立雄) will succeed his place as secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).

Lee has previously expressed his intention to depart from his post at the NSC, according to Liberty Times. Sometimes characterized as a holdover from the Kuomintang (KMT) era, many scholars believe that Lee would be perfect for handling cross-strait affairs as SEF chairman.

Lee also served as the minister of foreign affairs from 2016 to 2018 and has been known for his close ties with the U.S. In May last year, he visited U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton in Washington D.C. which marked the first meeting between the national security advisors of both countries since 1979.

Lee's post assignment is scheduled to be reviewed for approval by the SEF board of directors in June.

Meanwhile, though it has become clear that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and most key ministers will remain for Tsai's second term, media speculations have suggested that Koo, the current Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) chairman, would take over Lee's post as the new NSC chief.

During a Q&A session at the Legislative Yuan Monday (May 18), Koo confirmed media reports and said he would serve as the new NSC head. He pointed out that the two main challenges he would have to overcome were the reshuffling of NSC members and inter-ministerial cooperation to ensure the nation's security.

According to New Talk, Koo was mocked by KMT lawmakers for lacking economic background when he first took over as FSC chairman. However, he has since received recognition from many financial experts for his efficient handling of the country's financial affairs.


Wellington Koo slated to become the new secretary-general of the National Security Council. (CNA photo)
David Lee
Wellington Koo
reshuffle
inauguration
Straits Exchange Foundation
National Security Council
Cabinet reshuffle
cross-strait relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan presidential inauguration concert is going virtual
Taiwan presidential inauguration concert is going virtual
2020/05/18 13:27
Extent of Taiwanese government data breaches still unknown to public: Former NSC official
Extent of Taiwanese government data breaches still unknown to public: Former NSC official
2020/05/18 13:21
Hong Kong activists launch petition supporting Taiwan's World Health Assembly bid
Hong Kong activists launch petition supporting Taiwan's World Health Assembly bid
2020/05/15 17:03
Key ministers to stay in Taiwan's new Cabinet
Key ministers to stay in Taiwan's new Cabinet
2020/05/15 14:36
Taiwan Cabinet resigns ahead of presidential inauguration
Taiwan Cabinet resigns ahead of presidential inauguration
2020/05/14 15:43