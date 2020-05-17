  1. Home
Taiwan to lift ban on mask exports before end of June

Storage becoming an issue as stockpile exceeds 100 million units

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/17 20:47

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will accelerate its timeline towards opening mask exports, as the stockpile is reaching 100 million units, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during the daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday (May 17).

When asked about when the country will lift the export ban, Chen said that while the name-based mask rationing system will continue, the ban on mask exports will be lifted before the end of June, per CNA.

As a result of the rationing system in place since April 9, strategic mask stockpiles are calculated to have reached more than 100 million units, Chen said.

The policy of allowing mask exports is inevitable and should be put into effect sooner rather than later, Chen said, adding that the CECC will discuss the matter with the Ministry of Finance soon, as storage space issues are beginning to arise.

