TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 21-year-old college student surnamed Chien (簡) fell more than 60 meters into a ravine and died Saturday (May 16) on a two-day mountaineering trip to Mt. Bilu (畢祿山) in central Taiwan.

The Nantou County Government Fire Station received a report that Chien, a member of a National Taipei University mountaineering team consisting of 16 people, fell into a gully, which caused her to suffer grave injuries and rendered her unable to walk, CNA reported.

After her fall, the college student went into cardiac arrest. When a team of 30 rescuers arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. Saturday, attempts to resuscitate Chien failed; subsequently, they carried her body up the steep terrain to the trailhead.

According to the Taroko National Park Administration’s website, the 8-km 820 Forestry Road, which connects the Mt. Hehuan Tunnel with the trailhead of Mt. Bilu, is the main route for climbing the mountain. Mt. Bilu, with its summit situated at an altitude of 3,371 meters above sea level, is listed as one of the Taiwan 100 Mountains (百岳).

After traversing the forestry road, which takes about 2.5 hours by foot, the trail becomes extremely steep. A Mountain Access Permit is not required for hiking it.

The park administration said that Chien fell into the ravine at the 0.3 kilometer mark of the trail, where the path is sandwiched between steep inclines on one side and cliffs on the other.

In related news, a 32-year-old man surnamed Lee (李) fell sick on the eastern peak of Xueshan (雪山東峰) while hiking with two others Friday afternoon, CNA reported. When a rescue team reached him Friday evening, he showed no signs of life, and subsequent efforts to resuscitate him were of no avail. His body was transported down the mountain by helicopter on Saturday morning.



(Taichung City Fire Bureau photo)