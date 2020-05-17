Park Chae-yun wearing a face mask of South Korea arrives on the first hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Cl... Park Chae-yun wearing a face mask of South Korea arrives on the first hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Jang Ha-na, center, of South Korea arrives on the 10th hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, S... Jang Ha-na, center, of South Korea arrives on the 10th hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Yoo Hyun-ju of South Korea puts on makeup on the 10th hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, So... Yoo Hyun-ju of South Korea puts on makeup on the 10th hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Yoo Hyun-ju of South Korea prepares to shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, ... Yoo Hyun-ju of South Korea prepares to shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Park Hyun-kyung of South Korea watches her tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in... Park Hyun-kyung of South Korea watches her tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In a return to official live tournament golf after the coronavirus epidimic, Park Hyun-kung shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win the Korean Ladies Professional Golf tournament by one stroke.

Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271 on the Lakewood Country Club course.

Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-jeong (71), who led by three strokes after the third round, were tied for second.

The tournament was played without fans and with players using hand sanitizers and following social-distancing rules. Caddies wore masks and players were allowed to play without them.

On Sunday, when players finished their rounds, most gave each other fist or elbow pumps instead of the usual hugs or hand shakes.

