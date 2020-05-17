Taiwan's two major fuel suppliers announced price hikes Sunday for a third consecutive week as international crude oil prices continued to rebound in global markets.

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp. Taiwan will raise its retail gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.9 per liter, effective midnight Sunday, the company said.

After the increase, prices at CPC gas stations will be NT$19.1 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$20.6 per liter for 95 unleaded, NT$22.6 per liter for 98 unleaded, and NT$16.3 per liter for super diesel, CPC said.

The latest price hikes came after international oil prices rose this past week because of the gradual stabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world and news that Saudi Arabia would further cut oil production in June.

CPC adjusts its fuel prices weekly based on changes in crude oil prices, using a weighted oil price formula composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.

Based on that formula, the price of crude rose US$3.36 over the past week from US$24.87 per barrel to US$28.23 per barrel, the company said.

Meanwhile, CPC's main competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC), announced identical price hikes Sunday, to take effect at 1 a.m. Monday.

After the adjustments, prices at FPCC gas stations will be NT$19.1 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$20.5 per liter for 95 octane unleaded, NT$22.6 per liter for 98 octane unleaded, and NT$16.1 per liter for diesel.