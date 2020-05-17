TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) lifted a sea warning for Typhoon Vongfong on Sunday (May 17), as it continued to weaken, and downgraded it to a tropical storm.

A plum rain front will affect Taiwan next week, from May 19-23, bringing heavy downpours and torrential rains throughout the country, CNA reported. At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Typhoon Vongfong was located 130 kilometers south of Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost point of Taiwan, moving northeast at a speed of 30 kph.

The tropical storm will be closest to Taiwan on Sunday morning and increase its pace as it sweeps across the Bashi Channel and the sea off southeastern Taiwan. Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday in eastern and southern Taiwan and cloudy skies for the rest of the country.

Afternoon showers are likely in mountainous areas of southern Taiwan, the Taipei Metropolitan Area, and other sections of northern Taiwan. High temperatures are forecast for Sunday, with highs between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius across the country and 36 C likely in the south.