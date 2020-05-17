CECC head Chen Shih-chung speaks during the May 17 briefing. CECC head Chen Shih-chung speaks during the May 17 briefing. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported no new COVID-19 cases for the 10th day in a row on Sunday (May 17), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said during its daily briefing.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation remained at 440, of which 349 were imported and 55 were domestic. Of the confirmed cases, seven patients have died and 395 have been released from hospital after recovering, the CECC said, adding the rest continue to be isolated.

As the pandemic slows down in Taiwan, the CECC is reminding the public to maintain 1.5 meters social distance indoors and 1 meter outdoors. When this is impossible, wearing masks is recommended.

The center went on to say that bars, dance halls, and pubs will be allowed to open conditionally if they abide by the related epidemic prevention guidelines and fulfill their management responsibilities. City and county governments should assess and check on businesses ordered to close when they begin to reopen, the center added.