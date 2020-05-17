  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Sunday marks 10th day without new COVID-19 cases in Taiwan

Bars, dance halls, and pubs will be allowed to open conditionally if they abide by epidemic prevention guidelines

  4598
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2020/05/17 14:46
CECC head Chen Shih-chung speaks during the May 17 briefing. 

CECC head Chen Shih-chung speaks during the May 17 briefing.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported no new COVID-19 cases for the 10th day in a row on Sunday (May 17), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said during its daily briefing.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation remained at 440, of which 349 were imported and 55 were domestic. Of the confirmed cases, seven patients have died and 395 have been released from hospital after recovering, the CECC said, adding the rest continue to be isolated.

As the pandemic slows down in Taiwan, the CECC is reminding the public to maintain 1.5 meters social distance indoors and 1 meter outdoors. When this is impossible, wearing masks is recommended.

The center went on to say that bars, dance halls, and pubs will be allowed to open conditionally if they abide by the related epidemic prevention guidelines and fulfill their management responsibilities. City and county governments should assess and check on businesses ordered to close when they begin to reopen, the center added.
CECC
COVID-19
confirmed cases
social distancing
Taiwan bars

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to postpone WHO membership bid due to pandemic
Taiwan to postpone WHO membership bid due to pandemic
2020/05/19 07:02
China admits to destroying early coronavirus samples to avoid leak
China admits to destroying early coronavirus samples to avoid leak
2020/05/18 16:24
Domestic demand must be met before Taiwan exports masks: MOEA
Domestic demand must be met before Taiwan exports masks: MOEA
2020/05/18 15:47
Taiwan teams up with Stanford to design protocols for travel resumption
Taiwan teams up with Stanford to design protocols for travel resumption
2020/05/18 15:29
Taiwan goes 11 days without new coronavirus case
Taiwan goes 11 days without new coronavirus case
2020/05/18 14:29