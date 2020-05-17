Taiwan has already delivered two shipments of medical supplies to Myanmar (TECO-Myanmar photo). Taiwan has already delivered two shipments of medical supplies to Myanmar (TECO-Myanmar photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an exclusive interview with a Myanmar publication, Li Chao-cheng (李朝成), Taiwan’s representative to the Southeast Asian country, said democracy and transparency were the most important factors for Taiwan to effectively fight the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Myanmar English language newspaper The Irrawaddy published an interview with Li on Friday (May 15). In the article entitled, “Taiwan’s representative vows to help Myanmar capacity building to fight COVID-19,” Li detailed the epidemic prevention measures implemented by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), described the current situation in Taiwan, and discussed cooperation between the island nation and Myanmar, reported CNA.

Commenting on Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization (WHO), he stated, “Taiwan’s isolation from the World Health Organization paradoxically helped the country by forcing it to rely on its own judgment in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and other health issues.” He added that since the SARS outbreak in 2003, Taiwan has been ready to respond to another epidemic.

Li said that once Taiwan had the resources to do so, medical supplies were donated to other countries. Myanmar has already received two batches of medical supplies with a third wave arriving shortly, Li stated.

Li added that he understood the epidemic situations in Taiwan and Myanmar were different. As a result, the Taiwan representative office and senior officials from the Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports and the Yangon Provincial Health Department held meetings to understand and assist in Myanmar's epidemic preparedness.

After evaluating the situation, the representative office sent its recommendations to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), urgently asking for the medical aid required by Myanmar. Describing Taiwan's willingness to help, Li quoted a statement from President Tsai's Time article:

“Taiwan is no stranger to hardship, and our resilience stems from our willingness to unite to surmount even the toughest obstacles. This, above all else, is what I hope Taiwan can share with the world: the human capacity to overcome challenges together is limitless. Taiwan can help.”

Li concluded that additional factors in Taiwan’s successful epidemic prevention have been “distinguished leadership and concerted teamwork by the responsible government … with the support of the people,” which Aung San Suu Kyi had also previously emphasized. He hoped that through international cooperation, the pandemic could be quickly controlled, with Taiwan playing a role.