  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Presidential Office hacked, documents linked to power struggle leaked

National Security Council investigates how internal emails about DPP party primary were leaked to reporters

  9398
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/17 01:05
Taiwan Presidential Office Building.

Taiwan Presidential Office Building. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Presidential Office has allegedly been hacked and minutes from meetings were sent to reporters, including discussions about how to deter President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) rival William Lai (賴清德) in the 2019 party primary.

Reporters received emails suggesting misconduct by Tsai. The National Security Council is investigating how the internal emails were leaked and why they were doctored to hurt Tsai's reputation, integrity, and legitimacy.

The most contentious leaked documents, which may or may not be authentic, appear to be conversations between Tsai and Lai. During the discussions, Tsai disagreed with Lai's participation in the DPP party primary to compete for the 2020 presidential nomination, and she reportedly took part in schemes to undermine Lai, media reported.

The other leaked documents include conversations and plans about the recent Cabinet reshuffle, which is expected to be completed ahead of the presidential inauguration on Wednesday (May 20). The emails appear to show Tsai favors certain candidates in her camp and hints at a possible power play between herself and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who will retain his post during Tsai’s second term.

The Taiwanese-American Nobel laureate Dr. Yuan Tseh Lee (李遠哲), who publicly opposed Tsai's reelection run in early 2019, was mentioned in one leaked document. The leak appears to show he was not favored by Tsai's inner circle to remain in post as an advisor to the government.


(Email screenshot)
hacker
leak
William Lai
Lee Yuan Tseh
Tsai Ing wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s new Presidential Office officials announced
Taiwan’s new Presidential Office officials announced
2020/05/18 17:45
Presidential secretary-general announces resignation on Facebook
Presidential secretary-general announces resignation on Facebook
2020/05/18 16:05
President celebrates Taiwan's same-sex marriage legalization anniversary
President celebrates Taiwan's same-sex marriage legalization anniversary
2020/05/17 17:03
Presidential Secretary-General Chen Chu to resign
Presidential Secretary-General Chen Chu to resign
2020/05/17 13:58
Hacker of Presidential Office sends emails attacking president
Hacker of Presidential Office sends emails attacking president
2020/05/16 14:55