Resolution by 60 countries wants WHO to investigate origin of Wuhan coronavirus

All EU member countries back resolution to be presented at WHA on May 18

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/16 20:57
WHO Director-General Tedros  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 60 countries, including all members of the European Union, have drawn up a resolution for World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which demands an investigation into the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports said Saturday (May 16).

The move comes just before this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA), which will take the shape of a videoconference on May 18-19.

Tedros has already come under fire for his refusal to invite Taiwan to attend as an observer, despite the island’s positive record in dealing with the pandemic.

The signatories of the new resolution include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and all 27 EU member nations, CNA reported. The document makes 11 demands of Tedros, ranging from cooperation with other global organizations to investigate the source of the virus, to a review of the WHO’s own measures with the lessons likely to be learned from its handling of the pandemic.

The resolution was scheduled to be discussed on May 18, the first day of the WHA session, according to the CNA report.
