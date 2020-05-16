  1. Home
Taiwanese transit in Malaysia on way home from Maldives

Three out of 36 trapped Taiwanese had to stay behind as storm prevented them from traveling to airport

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/16 17:24
A group of Taiwanese at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on their way home from the Maldives Saturday May 16 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 36 Taiwanese were on their way home from the Maldives Saturday (May 16) after the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic trapped them on the islands.

With assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the group managed to board an Air Asia charter flight Friday night (May 15) to take them from the Indian Ocean archipelago to Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where they arrived Saturday morning at 3:05, CNA reported. A China Airlines flight leaving at 2:45 p.m. was scheduled to see them arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport around 7:30 p.m., ending their ordeal.

However, three Taiwanese who also wanted to take the flight were unable to make it on time, as they were living on remote islands and a storm complicated their travel plans to the capital.

The deal to charter the Air Asia plane had been worked out by the head of a Taiwanese business association in the Malaysian state of Penang, CNA reported. Allowing a further 52 Malaysians and six Japanese citizens to board the flight out of the Maldives had reduced the ticket price for the Taiwanese passengers as well.
