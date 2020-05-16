TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported no new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients Saturday (May 16) for the ninth day running, keeping the total at 440.

Saturday’s announcement by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) meant that the island country achieved 34 days in a row without local transmissions. The death toll remained at seven, while 389 patients were released from isolation after treatment at hospitals.

Out of the 440 cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 originated from the Taiwanese Navy’s Goodwill Fleet.

The recent spate of days without new cases has fueled hope that some restrictions could soon be lifted, though basic social distancing and the wearing of masks continues to be recommended. CECC officials visited restaurants Saturday morning to show how it worked, with screens separates diners. Restrictions on visitors to national parks were likely to be relaxed, while school graduation ceremonies could go ahead if social distancing and the wearing of masks were respected, according to the CECC.

The highest single-day rise since the emergence of the coronavirus in Taiwan, an increase of 27, was registered on March 20.

