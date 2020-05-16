TEHRAN, Iran (AP) —

Iran’s OPEC governor died Saturday at age 67 after falling into a coma following a brain hemorrhage, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Hossein Kazempour Ardebili had represented Iran in the global oil cartel since 2013, including during high-level talks in recent years aimed at cutting production to prop up flagging prices. He previously served as Iran's OPEC governor from 1994 to 2008.

Iran has the world's third largest proven oil reserves, but has struggled to export since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed heavy sanctions. The sanctions have exacerbated an economic crisis in recent years.