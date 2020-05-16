In this Friday, May 8, 2020, photo, migrant workers from Chhattisgarh state take a rest during the journey to their village on foot, hundreds of miles... In this Friday, May 8, 2020, photo, migrant workers from Chhattisgarh state take a rest during the journey to their village on foot, hundreds of miles away, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, the wife of a migrant worker gives water to her child as they rest briefly during their journey home, hundreds... In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, the wife of a migrant worker gives water to her child as they rest briefly during their journey home, hundreds of miles away, on foot during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in New Delhi, India. Tens of thousands of hungry and jobless migrants have been on the move across India , walking on railway tracks , riding in trucks and holding protests to demand food and transport to return home.(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020, photo, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh state helps a child climb onto a truck to travel to their villages hundreds o... In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020, photo, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh state helps a child climb onto a truck to travel to their villages hundreds of miles away during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020, photo, migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh state sit stuffed inside a container truck hoping to return to their villages... In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020, photo, migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh state sit stuffed inside a container truck hoping to return to their villages during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020, photo, Muslim migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh state offer prayers before breaking their fast during Ramadan, even as... In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020, photo, Muslim migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh state offer prayers before breaking their fast during Ramadan, even as they attempt to return to their villages hundreds of miles away, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, migrant workers from other states desperate to return to their homes walk through rail tracks towards a train sta... In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, migrant workers from other states desperate to return to their homes walk through rail tracks towards a train station in Ahmedabad, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

In this Monday, May 4, 2020, photo, migrant workers from the neighboring state of Maharashtra trying to return to their villages hundreds of miles awa... In this Monday, May 4, 2020, photo, migrant workers from the neighboring state of Maharashtra trying to return to their villages hundreds of miles away jump a fence as they walk through a highway during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, migrant workers from other India states desperate to return to their homes wait for transportation to a train ... In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, migrant workers from other India states desperate to return to their homes wait for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

In this Friday, May 8, 2020, photo, a migrant worker from the state of Chhattisgarh displays wear holes in his sandals while taking a rest during the ... In this Friday, May 8, 2020, photo, a migrant worker from the state of Chhattisgarh displays wear holes in his sandals while taking a rest during the journey to his village by foot hundreds of miles away during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, a migrant holds a cloth to his head to stop the bleeding after a truck he was traveling in crashed in Thane, I... In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, a migrant holds a cloth to his head to stop the bleeding after a truck he was traveling in crashed in Thane, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo)

In this Friday, May 15, 2020, photo, migrant workers from other Indian states run towards a railway station desperate to catch a train to return to th... In this Friday, May 15, 2020, photo, migrant workers from other Indian states run towards a railway station desperate to catch a train to return to their homes, in Mumbai, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, a family of migrant workers receive bananas and biscuits from a man as they walk along a highway hoping to rea... In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, a family of migrant workers receive bananas and biscuits from a man as they walk along a highway hoping to reach their home, hundreds of miles away, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in New Delhi, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020, photo, shoes of migrant workers lie in piles on a road, left behind after police chased them away during a protest ag... In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020, photo, shoes of migrant workers lie in piles on a road, left behind after police chased them away during a protest against the extension of the lockdown in a slum in Mumbai, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo)

In this Friday, May 15, 2020, photo, police officers try to control a crowd of migrant workers from other states gathering outside a railway station d... In this Friday, May 15, 2020, photo, police officers try to control a crowd of migrant workers from other states gathering outside a railway station desperate to return to their homes, in Mumbai, India. Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat amid threat to their lives from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers are on the move across India, walking on highways and railway tracks or riding trucks, buses and crowded trains in blazing heat.

Some are accompanied by pregnant wives and young children, braving threats from the coronavirus pandemic.

They say they have been forced to leave cities and towns where they had toiled for years building homes and roads after they were abandoned by their employers — casualties of lockdown to stop the virus from spreading.

The government and charities have tried to set up shelter homes for them but their numbers are simply overwhelming, leaving them little choice but to head on a perilous journey home.

Last week, a train crashed into a group of tired workers who fell asleep on the tracks while walking back home in western Maharashtra state, killing 16. On Saturday, at least 23 laborers died in northern India when a truck they were travelling in smashed into a stationary truck on a highway.

“I don’t know what future holds for me,” said Hari Ram, a 28-year-old mason who set out for his village in central India this week on foot, hoping to hitch a ride on the way.

"One thing is certain. If I die, I will die in my home. I will never set foot in New Delhi again,’’ he said.

Dasrath, 32, who uses one name, said "Indian politicians only come to us for votes during elections. We are facing a very difficult situation now, nobody is helping us.”

Half of India’s population earns less than $3 a day. Over 90% of India’s workforce is employed in the informal sector, without access to significant savings or social protection benefits such as paid sick leave or insurance, according to the World Bank.

The migrant workers say they can return to farming and also take up jobs like building roads, water harvesting in drought-hit areas and construction of animal shelters under a government program that guarantees 100 days of employment a year in rural India for 200 rupees (nearly $3) per person per day.

Their exodus is causing worries for India’s top consumer goods companies, which fear a possible labor shortage as they resume production.