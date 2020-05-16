Typhoon Vongfong, with Taiwan at the top of map. (NOAA GIF) Typhoon Vongfong, with Taiwan at the top of map. (NOAA GIF)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau issued sea warnings at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (May 16) as Typhoon Vongfong left the Philippines to head into the Bashi Channel.

At the time, the eye of the storm was situated west off the island of Luzon, or 470 kilometers south of Eluanbi at Taiwan’s southern tip. It was moving at a speed of 13 kph north to north-northeast, forecasters said.

While the sea alerts were valid for the stretch of water just south of Taiwan, the bureau estimated the typhoon would lose strength. Strong waves would still batter the southwest coast, including the popular beach resort of Kenting, and the southeast, with Green Island and Orchid Island.

Another side effect of the approaching typhoon was the emergence of temperatures up to 37 degrees Celsius in the southern part of the island.

Typhoon Vongfong was expected to reach the halfway point between the Philippines and Taiwan around 11 a.m. Sunday (May 17) before veering off in a northeasterly direction toward Okinawa, staying well away from north Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau.