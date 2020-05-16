The Latest: Italy easing travel restrictions

CORRECTS DATE - FILE - In this April 12, 2020, file photo, Rohingya refugees walk through one of the arterial roads at the Kutupalong refugee camp in ... CORRECTS DATE - FILE - In this April 12, 2020, file photo, Rohingya refugees walk through one of the arterial roads at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Authorities on Thursday, May 14, 2020 reported the first coronavirus case in the crowded camps for Rohingya refugees in southern Bangladesh, where more than 1 million refugees have been sheltered, a Bangladeshi official and the United Nations said. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman, File)

Workers in protective gear sanitize beneath the baroque sculpted bronze canopy of St. Peter's Baldachin inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, F... Workers in protective gear sanitize beneath the baroque sculpted bronze canopy of St. Peter's Baldachin inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, May 15, 2020. Churches in Italy are preparing to reopen to the public for masses from May 18 after Italy partially lifted restrictions last week following a two-month lockdown due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump opens a box containing a 5-minute test for COVID-19 from Abbott Laboratories as Step... FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump opens a box containing a 5-minute test for COVID-19 from Abbott Laboratories as Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speaks about the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Donald Trump points as he departs the White House on Marine One, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to Camp David, Md. (... President Donald Trump points as he departs the White House on Marine One, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

An employee, right bottom, wearing mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, stands at the Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the ... An employee, right bottom, wearing mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, stands at the Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the Joseon Dynasty and one of South Korea's well known landmarks in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Children of migrant workers from other states wait outside a railway station to catch a train to return to their hometowns, in Mumbai, India, Friday, ... Children of migrant workers from other states wait outside a railway station to catch a train to return to their hometowns, in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 15, 2020. The pandemic has exposed India's deep economic divide as millions of migrant workers have left Indian cities with luggage bags perched on their heads and children in their arms, walking down highways in desperate attempts to reach the countryside. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A worker in protective gear sanitizes the exterior of Saint John in Lateran Basilica, in Rome, Friday, May 15, 2020. Churches in Italy are preparing t... A worker in protective gear sanitizes the exterior of Saint John in Lateran Basilica, in Rome, Friday, May 15, 2020. Churches in Italy are preparing to reopen to the public for masses from May 18 after Italy partially lifted restrictions last week following a two-month lockdown due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Italy easing travel restrictions put in place in March.

— India surpasses China in coronavirus infection cases.

___

ROME — The Italian government is easing travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing people to move freely inside the region where they live as of Monday, and between regions starting June 3.

The government decree announced early Saturday also permits international travel to and from Italy from June 3.

Italy imposed nationwide lockdown rules in early March after it became the first country outside Asia with a major outbreak of coronavirus. More than 31,000 people have died, leaving Italy with the highest death toll after the United States and Britain. But the government led by Premier Giuseppe Conte has gradually reopened the country as the rates of infections and deaths have fallen.

Social distancing rules are being implemented in the sectors of the economy that have reopened, including factories and some businesses. Schools remain closed and crowds are not permitted, though people will be allowed to attend Mass in churches with some restrictions starting next week.

___

NEW DELHI — India’s coronavirus infection cases have surpassed China’s with the health ministry on Saturday reporting the spike to 85,940 cases with 2,752 deaths.

In total, China has reported 4,633 deaths among 82,933 cases since the virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan.

The worst hit Indian states are Maharashtra with 29,100 cases, Tamil Nadu 10,108, Gujarat 9,931 and New Delhi 8,895.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is due to announce this weekend a decision whether to extend the 54-day-old lockdown. Early this month, it started gradually easing the restrictions to resume economic activity by allowing neighborhood shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming to resume. It also has resumed a limited train service across the country to help stranded migrant workers, students and tourists.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.