New Taiwan Cabinet sees few changes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will start her second and final four-year tenure on Wednesday (May 20), with most ministers in her Cabinet remaining in their posts, including Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).
Following a minor reshuffle, the departure of Minister of Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), Koo Li-shiung (顧立雄), and his mooted reappointment as secretary-general of the National Security Council has drawn the most attention. Kuomintang legislator, Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) commented she was not surprised about the ascent of Koo as he is firmly ensconced in the Tsai camp and held in high regard, the cable station Formosa TV reported.
On the other hand, Democratic Progressive Party legislator, Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) believes Koo's solid background in law and finance could transfer well to international finance, an oft-ignored but crucial function of the security council.
Among the incumbent ministers, Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) will continue to lead the Council of Agriculture. Born to a farming family, Chen has implemented several policies that boosted exports of produce and promoted agriculture. He also backed the recently-established farmers' pension scheme.
Other ministers staying in post beyond May 20 include: Minister of Public Construction, Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤成); Minister of Labor, Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春); Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Icyang Parod (夷將．拔路兒); Minister of Justice, Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥); and Minister of Atomic Energy, Hsieh Shou-shing (謝曉星).
Updated List of Cabinet Members (New assignments marked in red)
|Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)
|◆Deputy Premier
|Unconfirmed
|◆Secretary-General
|Unconfirmed
|◆Deputy Secretaries-General
|Unconfirmed
|◆Spokesperson
|Unconfirmed
|◆Minister of Foreign Affairs
|Joseph Wu (吳釗燮)
|◆Minister of National Defense
|Yen De-fa (嚴德發)
|◆Minister of Transportation and Communications
|Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍)
|◆Minister of the Interior
|Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇)
|◆Minister of Culture
|Lee Yung-de (李永得)
|◆Minister of Justice
|
Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥)
|◆Minister of Health & Welfare
|Chen Shih-chung (陳時中)
|◆Minister of Science & Technology
|Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠)
|◆Minister of Labor
|
Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春)
|◆Minister of Education
|Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠)
|◆Minister of Finance
|Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮)
|◆Minister of Economic Affairs
|Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津)
|◆Minister of Financial Supervisory Commission
|Huang Tien-mu (黃天牧)
|◆Minister of National Development
|Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫)
|◆Minister of Public Construction
|Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤成)
|◆Minster of Mainland Affairs
|Chen Ming-tong (陳明通)
|◆Minster of Overseas Community Affairs
|Unconfirmed
|◆Minster of Veterans Affairs
|Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬)
|◆Minister of Indigenous Affairs
|Icyang Parod (夷將．拔路兒)
|◆Minister of Atomic Energy
|Hsieh Shou-shing (謝曉星)
|◆Minister of Hakka Affairs
|Yang Chang-zhen (楊長鎮)
|◆Minister of Agriculture
|Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲)
|◆Minister of Ocean Affairs
|Unconfirmed