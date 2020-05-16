New Taiwan Cabinet sees few changes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will start her second and final four-year tenure on Wednesday (May 20), with most ministers in her Cabinet remaining in their posts, including Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

Following a minor reshuffle, the departure of Minister of Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), Koo Li-shiung (顧立雄), and his mooted reappointment as secretary-general of the National Security Council has drawn the most attention. Kuomintang legislator, Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) commented she was not surprised about the ascent of Koo as he is firmly ensconced in the Tsai camp and held in high regard, the cable station Formosa TV reported.

On the other hand, Democratic Progressive Party legislator, Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) believes Koo's solid background in law and finance could transfer well to international finance, an oft-ignored but crucial function of the security council.

Among the incumbent ministers, Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) will continue to lead the Council of Agriculture. Born to a farming family, Chen has implemented several policies that boosted exports of produce and promoted agriculture. He also backed the recently-established farmers' pension scheme.

Other ministers staying in post beyond May 20 include: Minister of Public Construction, Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤成); Minister of Labor, Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春); Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Icyang Parod (夷將．拔路兒); Minister of Justice, Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥); and Minister of Atomic Energy, Hsieh Shou-shing (謝曉星).

Updated List of Cabinet Members (New assignments marked in red)