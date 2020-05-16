CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago State hired Tiffany Sardin as coach Friday, hoping the former Virginia star can transform a struggling program in her hometown.

Chicago State has had nine straight losing seasons, failing to win more than six games a year in that span. Misty Opat resigned as coach last month after two seasons.

Sardin was a captain for three seasons at Virginia and helped lead the Cavaliers to a 71-53 record from 2002 to 2006. She played professionally in Portugal and spent the past two years as an assistant at Longwood University after stops on staffs at UIC, Boston University and Clemson.

