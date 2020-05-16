New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|235.60
|235.60
|233.20
|233.35 Down 1.75
|Jun
|235.85
|236.25
|232.90
|232.95 Down 1.65
|Jul
|236.20
|237.55
|232.85
|233.05 Down 1.55
|Aug
|234.05
|234.15
|233.75
|233.75 Down 1.55
|Sep
|236.85
|238.45
|233.90
|234.10 Down 1.50
|Oct
|236.10
|236.10
|234.65
|234.65 Down 1.55
|Nov
|236.25
|236.25
|235.20
|235.20 Down 1.55
|Dec
|238.40
|239.80
|235.45
|235.45 Down 1.55
|Jan
|237.00
|237.00
|236.00
|236.00 Down 1.55
|Feb
|236.45 Down 1.55
|Mar
|240.45
|240.45
|236.75
|236.75 Down 1.60
|Apr
|237.25 Down 1.50
|May
|237.50 Down 1.60
|Jun
|237.90 Down 1.55
|Jul
|238.25 Down 1.55
|Aug
|238.70 Down 1.50
|Sep
|239.00 Down 1.50
|Oct
|239.50 Down 1.50
|Nov
|239.75 Down 1.50
|Dec
|239.80 Down 1.50
|Jan
|240.30 Down 1.50
|Feb
|240.70 Down 1.40
|Mar
|240.80 Down 1.40
|Apr
|241.25 Down 1.40
|May
|241.60 Down 1.40
|Jul
|242.40 Down 1.40
|Sep
|243.00 Down 1.40
|Dec
|243.25 Down 1.40
|Mar
|243.65 Down 1.40
|May
|243.90 Down 1.40
|Jul
|244.20 Down 1.40
|Sep
|244.45 Down 1.40
|Dec
|247.35 Down 1.40
|Mar
|247.40 Down 1.40
|May
|247.45 Down 1.40
|Jul
|247.50 Down 1.40
|Sep
|247.55 Down 1.40
|Dec
|247.60 Down 1.40
|Mar
|247.65 Down 1.40