BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/05/16 03:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 235.60 235.60 233.20 233.35 Down 1.75
Jun 235.85 236.25 232.90 232.95 Down 1.65
Jul 236.20 237.55 232.85 233.05 Down 1.55
Aug 234.05 234.15 233.75 233.75 Down 1.55
Sep 236.85 238.45 233.90 234.10 Down 1.50
Oct 236.10 236.10 234.65 234.65 Down 1.55
Nov 236.25 236.25 235.20 235.20 Down 1.55
Dec 238.40 239.80 235.45 235.45 Down 1.55
Jan 237.00 237.00 236.00 236.00 Down 1.55
Feb 236.45 Down 1.55
Mar 240.45 240.45 236.75 236.75 Down 1.60
Apr 237.25 Down 1.50
May 237.50 Down 1.60
Jun 237.90 Down 1.55
Jul 238.25 Down 1.55
Aug 238.70 Down 1.50
Sep 239.00 Down 1.50
Oct 239.50 Down 1.50
Nov 239.75 Down 1.50
Dec 239.80 Down 1.50
Jan 240.30 Down 1.50
Feb 240.70 Down 1.40
Mar 240.80 Down 1.40
Apr 241.25 Down 1.40
May 241.60 Down 1.40
Jul 242.40 Down 1.40
Sep 243.00 Down 1.40
Dec 243.25 Down 1.40
Mar 243.65 Down 1.40
May 243.90 Down 1.40
Jul 244.20 Down 1.40
Sep 244.45 Down 1.40
Dec 247.35 Down 1.40
Mar 247.40 Down 1.40
May 247.45 Down 1.40
Jul 247.50 Down 1.40
Sep 247.55 Down 1.40
Dec 247.60 Down 1.40
Mar 247.65 Down 1.40