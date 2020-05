Business events scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, May 18

WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for May, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, May, 19

WASHINGTON —Commerce Department releases housing starts for April, 8:30 a.m.

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

WEDNESDAY, May 20

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases minutes from April interest-rate meeting.

Target Corp. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

THURSDAY, May 21

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for April, 10 a.m.; reddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.