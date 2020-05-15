  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/05/15 23:37
Children line up at a mobile testing and screening station in the Diepsloot township north of Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday May 8, 2020. The co...
Fireworks explode over buildings during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9,...
People exercise along the Paseo de la Castellana after a relaxation of the government's COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown measures in Madrid, Spain, Satur...
A man gets a haircut at a hairdressing salon in Sevres, outside Paris, Monday, May 11, 2020. The French began leaving their homes and apartments for t...
Silvia Romano, escorted by Carabinieri, arrives at her home wearing a face mask to guard against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Milan, Italy, Monday, May...
A waiter carries beers for customers sitting at a terrace bar in Tarragona, Spain, Monday, May 11, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are step...
People wearing face masks and gloves to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus observe social distancing guidelines as they ride escalators to the s...
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus is seen through a hole in a cardboard cutout of actor Clint Eastwood in Cannes...
Passengers, wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, wait in line for check-in on their way to Beijing at the Bru...
A man walks past a picture on the side of a building in London, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread ...
A man sprays disinfectant as he sanitizes Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rome Wednesday, May...

MAY 8 - 14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

