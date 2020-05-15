AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A man sprays disinfectant as he sanitizes Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rome Wednesday, May... A man sprays disinfectant as he sanitizes Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rome Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Italy partially lifted lockdown restrictions last week after a two-month lockdown and from May 18 churches are expected to reopen to the public for masses. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A man walks past a picture on the side of a building in London, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread ... A man walks past a picture on the side of a building in London, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Some of the lockdown measures are being relaxed in England on Wednesday, with those workers who are unable to work from home, such as those in construction and manufacturing, encouraged to return to work. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Passengers, wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, wait in line for check-in on their way to Beijing at the Bru... Passengers, wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, wait in line for check-in on their way to Beijing at the Brussels International Airport in Brussels, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus is seen through a hole in a cardboard cutout of actor Clint Eastwood in Cannes... A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus is seen through a hole in a cardboard cutout of actor Clint Eastwood in Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The Cannes Film Festival won't kick off as planned on Tuesday. The festival's 73rd edition has been postponed indefinitely, part of the worldwide shutdowns meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

People wearing face masks and gloves to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus observe social distancing guidelines as they ride escalators to the s... People wearing face masks and gloves to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus observe social distancing guidelines as they ride escalators to the subway in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. From Tuesday onward, wearing face masks and latex gloves is mandatory for people using Moscow's public transport. President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared an end to a partial economic shutdown across Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he said that many restrictions will remain in place. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A waiter carries beers for customers sitting at a terrace bar in Tarragona, Spain, Monday, May 11, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are step... A waiter carries beers for customers sitting at a terrace bar in Tarragona, Spain, Monday, May 11, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are stepping into a softer version of the country's strict COVID-19 coronavirus confinement and are beginning to socialize, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Silvia Romano, escorted by Carabinieri, arrives at her home wearing a face mask to guard against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Milan, Italy, Monday, May... Silvia Romano, escorted by Carabinieri, arrives at her home wearing a face mask to guard against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2020. The young Italian woman has returned to her homeland after 18 months as a hostage in eastern Africa. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A man gets a haircut at a hairdressing salon in Sevres, outside Paris, Monday, May 11, 2020. The French began leaving their homes and apartments for t... A man gets a haircut at a hairdressing salon in Sevres, outside Paris, Monday, May 11, 2020. The French began leaving their homes and apartments for the first time in two months without permission slips as the country cautiously lifted its lockdown. Clothing stores, coiffures and other businesses large and small were reopening on Monday with strict precautions to keep the COVID-19 coronavirus at bay. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

People exercise along the Paseo de la Castellana after a relaxation of the government's COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown measures in Madrid, Spain, Satur... People exercise along the Paseo de la Castellana after a relaxation of the government's COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown measures in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2020. The prime minister has cautioned the nation that the loosening of its nearly two-month lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus will be for naught if people do not obey social distancing rules and hygiene recommendations. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Fireworks explode over buildings during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9,... Fireworks explode over buildings during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. President Vladimir Putin has marked Victory Day in a ceremony shorn of its usual military parade and pomp due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin)

Children line up at a mobile testing and screening station in the Diepsloot township north of Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday May 8, 2020. The co... Children line up at a mobile testing and screening station in the Diepsloot township north of Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday May 8, 2020. The country has begun a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, and its confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase as more people are being tested. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

MAY 8 - 14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

