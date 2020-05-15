TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Covering up the true size and reach of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has been a common practice in China, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told reporters Friday (May 15).

While official figures in China report 84,029 cases and 4,637 deaths, confidential documents allegedly mention at least 640,000 cases, SETN reported.

The documents reportedly reveal that a university in Changsha, Hunan province with links to the People’s Liberation Army designed a map recording active coronavirus cases that revealed the province, city, and even building where each case lived. The map covered 230 cities and 640,000 cases in all, far more than officially published data showed.

Chinese authorities covering up unfavorable information is a common and longstanding practice, so it is no surprise in this case, Chen told reporters. He added that right from the start, Taiwan took this possibility into account, though at present, he believes that the pandemic has been slowing down. There might, however, still be cases in China unknown to the outside world, SETN quoted him as saying.