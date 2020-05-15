Kim Min-sun of South Korea wears her mask after finishing her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship golf at... Kim Min-sun of South Korea wears her mask after finishing her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship golf at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Choi Ye-rim of South Korea wearing a face mask watches her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship golf at th... Choi Ye-rim of South Korea wearing a face mask watches her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship golf at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Bae Seon-woo shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the KLPGA Championship.

Heo Da-been (66) and Kim Char-young2 (69) were four shots behind Bae's 12-under 132 overall at the Lakewood Country Club.

The Korean women’s tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports back up and running again in South Korea.

Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun (77) missed the cut at 150. No. 6 Kim Sei-young (68) reached the third round.

Defending champion Choi Hye-jin also made the cut after a 73.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golforts and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports