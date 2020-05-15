TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A number of New York Times journalists will be stationed in Taiwan following their expulsion by China in March, according to the Liberty Times.

Prompted by the measure, the New York Times has relocated some of its Chinese correspondents to Taipei and Seoul, the newspaper’s spokesperson told the Liberty Times in an email reply. The newspaper will continue to provide fair coverage of China-related issues, the statement added.

The reassignment comes in response to a decision by Beijing to revoke the credentials of American journalists at three major US media outlets — New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal — in March. The move in effect expelled them from China, in response to what it called “unreasonable oppression” of Chinese reporters in the U.S., wrote the Guardian.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) extended an invitation to reporters of the three affected U.S. media outlets to move to Taiwan. In a tweet on March 28, he wrote that “I’d like to welcome you to be stationed in Taiwan – a country that is a beacon of freedom and democracy.”

According to the Liberty Times, seven international media outlets have applied for their correspondents to be based in Taiwan this year. The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal have also contacted the authorities on the matter.

One of the expelled reporters, Amy Qin from the New York Times, arrived in Taiwan in mid-April and was recently out of quarantine. She shared her experience of four quarantine stints over the past three months including San Diego, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Taipei, and was impressed at the rigorous disease control measures adopted by Taiwan that have allowed life in the country to continue largely uninterrupted.

The U.S. State Department in February classified Chinese state media as foreign missions engaged in propaganda campaigns, requiring five news outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, to obtain approval before they can purchase property. Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced new regulations that shorten visas for Chinese journalists to 90 days, apparently a tit-for-tat as tensions between the two countries continue to flare.