8 guavas placed in front of CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (YouTube, CDC screenshot) 8 guavas placed in front of CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (YouTube, CDC screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (May 15) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the eighth-straight day without an imported case and 33 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Friday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were no new cases of coronavirus. As Taiwan has now gone without a new COVID-19 case for eight days in a row, Chen presented eight guavas because the word for the fruit in Chinese (芭樂) is a homophone with the phrase "eight happiness" (八樂).

The CECC announced that they received 324 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Thursday (May 14). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 68,659 tests for COVID-19, with 67,550 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 33 days. Out of 440 total confirmed cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 387 have been released from hospital isolation.